Armin van Buuren & Alesso: Leave A Little Love (Official Music Video)

By Lakshay Bhagtani 3

The combined talents of trance heavyweight Armin van Buuren and the progressive house maestro Alesso surprised us all last month with a remarkable collaboration. Since its release back in the last week of February, ‘Leave A Little Love’ has been the talk of the industry and has definitely lived up to its hype. Taking the whole buzz around their collaboration to the next level, Armin & Alesso have just unveiled the official music video for their pop-infused house track, which is out now on Armada Music‘s YouTube channel.

“After years of Armin and I sharing festival stages around the world, we decided it was time for us to join forces and write a big dance song for the fans. We hope they enjoy it!” – Alesso

Armin & Alesso worked together to come up with this exquisite collaboration, but for the music video, they are seen going head to head in a virtual world, trying to outclass each other by racing through their respective home countries (Sweden and Netherlands). The video flawlessly resonates with the lyric-dominated melodic vibes of the track and gives us all a flashback to the times when the words gaming and arcades went hand in hand. Who do you think will come out victorious in this battle of legends? Well, there’s only one way to find out.

Don’t forget to check out the official music video below.

Image Credit: Armin van Buuren (Press) & Alesso (Press)