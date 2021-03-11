Armin van Buuren ‘This Is Me’ shows postponed to June 2022

By Ellie Mullins 13

Together with events titan ALDA, Armin van Buuren was set to to embark on one of the most special sets of his life in May of 2020. ‘This Is Me’ was set to be a celebration of his monumental career, but unfortunately was postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the shows have unfortunately been postponed again, this time to June of next year.

‘This Is Me’ will now take place from June 2 to June 5 2022, when the pandemic will hopefully cease to exist and normal life will be continuing. All tickets that have been bought previously will remain valid, and ticket buyers will receive detailed information about their tickets and what to do next. Below are the specific dates as shown on the FAQ, which you can view all of here.

THU 2 JUNE 2022 << THU 20 MAY 2021 << WED 20 MAY 2020

FRI 3 JUNE 2022 << FRI 21 MAY 2021 << FRI 22 MAY 2020

SAT 4 JUNE 2022 (ALL AGES) << SAT 22 MAY 2021 (ALL AGES) << SAT 23 MAY 2020 (ALL AGES)

SAT 4 JUNE 2022 << SAT 22 MAY 2021 << SAT 23 MAY 2020

SUN 5 JUNE 2022 (PENTECOST) << SUN 23 MAY 2021 << THU 21 MAY 2020 (ASCENSION DAY)

The ‘This Is Me’ and ‘This Is Blah Blah Blah’ shows will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that had previously sold out in a matter of minutes, so if you have already grabbed tickets make sure to keep hold of them as you will certainly not want to miss out on this. In case you cannot make it to the new dates, the official FAQ also details what to do in case of requesting ticket refunds and further steps.

Below, you can view a message from Armin van Buuren himself about the upcoming shows.

Image credit: Ruud Baan