August and September events: a guide

With everyone hopeful for the summer, we’re looking to 2021 to be full of festivals and events once more. With countries slowly but surely seeing a full recovery from Covid-19, event promoters, festivals, DJs and more are optimistic and it shows with the amount of events that are being announced right now. Currently, the popular months of choice happen to be August and September, so we’ve put together a handy guide to just some of the biggest and best electronic events you can find in these two months. For more current events, check out our events tag.

Above & Beyond – ABGT450

Where? London, The Drumsheds

When? Saturday August 14

For trance music lovers, Above & Beyond’s ABGT events are top notch. Taking the trio all over the world, every fan of the group knows that these are special events and ABGT450 is set to be one of the most special ones yet. Taking place in their hometown of London at Printworks-owned venue The Drumsheds, it’s going to be a family affair which is not to be missed. Currently, tickets are sold out but you can visit the website here to stay informed if any become available.

HARD UK

Where? London, The Drumsheds

When? Saturday August 21

HARD is bringing its successful US-based festival to the UK this August. The Insomniac event imprint has been behind many successful events apart from HARD Summer, including HARD Day of the Dead and Holy Ship!. Already shaping up to be a more than impressive first edition, headliners include Alesso, Jauz, Tchami, and more to be announced soon. Tickets are available here.

Creamfields

Where? Daresbury, UK

When? August 26-29

One of the biggest electronic events in the year, Creamfields are upping the ante for their 2021 event. With headliners like David Guetta, Camelphat, Tiësto and many more to still be announced, this is going to be unmissable. Unfortunately if you do not have a ticket, they are sold out, and 2021 marks the fastest selling year of Creamfields on record.

Tomorrowland

Where? Boom, Belgium

When? Weekend One – August 27-29 & Weekend Two – September 3-5

This year, Tomorrowland has moved its dates from the usual last two weekends of July to August and September for this year only. Tickets are sold out, partially due to tickets being automatically rolled over from the year before. A lineup has not yet been confirmed or announced, but we should expect one soon and if previous lineups are to go by, it’ll be huge.

Mysteryland

Where? Netherlands, Haarlemmermeer

When? August 27-29

Another event taking place towards the end of August is Mysteryland. Although a lineup has not yet been revealed, they have announced the stage hosts and they have something for everyone. From Monstercat to Timmy Trumpet presents Freakshow, a massive weekend is in store for ticket holders. Tickets can be purchased here.

SAGA Festival

Where? Bucharest, Izvor Park

When? 10-12 September

From the minds of ALDA and Insomniac, SAGA Festival is set for an incredible debut edition. Due to the pandemic, it has had to delay the first edition, but this has allowed them to plan for even bigger surprises, and a huge lineup to match. More updates and lineups are coming soon, so be sure to keep updated here.

ASOT1000 Celebration Weekend

Where? Utrecht, Jaarbeurs

When? 3-4 September

Set to be the most exciting event in ASOT history, ASOT1000 is going to be a celebration weekend of all things ASOT and trance from the past 20 years. The first day is a nostalgic throwback to the last 20 years, promising special guests. The second day is a typical ASOT celebration, reminiscent of past events. Currently, you can join the mailing list here for news of ticket availability.

Parklife

Where? Heaton Park, Manchester

When? 11-12 September

This year, Parklife moves its festival to September, and has brought a stellar lineup to Heaton Park. With some of the biggest names in electronic music headlining, there’s definitely no shortage of acts to fill your day with across all spectrums of the electronic genre. Currently, tickets are sold out but head to the website here to find out if more will become available.

Camelphat On The Waterfront

Where? Pier Head, Liverpool

When? Friday 17 September

Looking like one of their biggest gigs of their career, Camelphat are heading back to their hometown for a special waterfront gig in conjunction with Circus and Cream. Promising a whole day of special guests before the duo take to the stage, 10,000 tickets have already been sold despite announcing it just a few days ago with no lineup yet. Grab one of the last remaining tickets right here.

What events are you going to this year? Let us know in the comments.

