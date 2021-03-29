Avicii by Avicii version of ‘True’ album turns 7 years old

On this day in 2014, Avicii amazed fans with the special remix album of his very own ‘True’ production. The original, which had aired in Autumn 2013, marked the Swede’s first ever studio album, but was met with a somewhat mixed response after the maestro had aired many of the album’s tracks at Ultra 2013. Performing on the main-stage of the Miami event in Bayfront Park, Tim premiered several tracks as IDs, but fans were quick to criticise the country/western/blues sound of many of the records, accusing Avicii of turning his back on his EDM roots. Always keen to give his listeners what they desired most, Tim dropped the ‘Avicii by Avicii’ version of ‘True‘ in Spring, transforming many of the hits into club and festival-ready anthems.

Among these masterpieces, were ‘Wake Me Up’, which was fused with the melody of the Swede’s previous unreleased gem ‘Speed’, a track made in unison with energy drinks company BURN, and the Lotus Formula 1 team. The reimagining of his most (commercially) successful anthem was also joined on the album by the long-awaited edit of ‘Liar Liar’, which was often played out during his live sets, and one of our all-time favourites, ‘Addicted To You’. With a full 9 tracks on the remix album in total, Monsieur Bergling even gave us a spruced up rework of ‘Lay Me Down’, which was written alongside Adam Lambert, and CHIC legend Nile Rodgers. Rounding off the release, fans were also treated to a Miami-sunset style version of ‘Dear Boy’, as well as re-imaginations of ‘You Make Me’, ‘Hey Brother’, ‘Shame On Me’ and ‘Hope There’s Someone‘. Before his death in 2018, Tim also released his ‘Stories’ album in 2015, and ‘TIM’ in 2019, over a year on from his passing in Oman. However, it’s perhaps this one that he’s most fondly remembered for, and you can relive it below!

Image Credit: Ture Lillegraven / https://www.turelillegraven.com