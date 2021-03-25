Berghain set to host LAS commissioned art installation in July

By Lakshay Bhagtani 13

The renowned Berlin-based nightclub Berghain is set to host an art installation commissioned by the non-profit art foundation Light Art Space (LAS) later this year. Often regarded as the world capital of techno music, Berghain’s indoor space and adjacent beer garden have served as the home for several sound art installations ever since the live events industry got hit by COVID-19.

The installation will be showcased at Halle am Berghain from 10th July to 26th September where the Danish artist Jacob Kudsk Steensen will be featured. According to the LAS, the exhibition will lead us to Berlin’s origins as a swamp formed by a glacial valley over 10,000 years old. You can find out more about the installation here.

“Jakob Kudsk Steensen’s new commissioned work and his first exhibition in Berlin transforms the Halle am Berghain into a portal leading to a world of past wetlands and extinct species reanimated. For his LAS commission, Kudsk Steensen is researching wetlands such as Germany’s Spreewald region and documenting their ecosystem and soil layers. In this way, the Halle am Berghain will be transformed into a portal in which relics of the Ice Age connect to present-day wetlands – lost worlds revived in the present day. ” – LAS

Electronic music fans would have hoped for the return of live events and hard techno raves at Berghain, but that is looking quite unlikely as far as the next few months are concerned. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out Berlin Club Commission’s recently released 6 point plan to reopen venues.

Image Credit: Simon Tartarotti