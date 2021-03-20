Boys Noize releases two tracks ‘Ride Or Die’ and ‘IU’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 9

Boys Noize is firing on all cylinders and is back with a bang. To treat fans, he’s released not one, but two tracks at the same time, following from the release of ‘Mvinline’ last year.

‘Ride Or Die’ features Kelsey Lu and Chilly Gonzales and originally came in the form of an NFT music video selling for over $24,000, but now the world finally gets to hear it in all of its beauty. ‘Ride Or Die’ is striking, and showcases an entirely different side to Boys Noize’s production, experimenting with new sounds and feelings. More than just an electronic track, this piece of work is breathtaking. Utilising a recording that Chilly Gonzales had sent over of him playing a particular kind of harpsichord called a spinet, Boys Noize then built off of that snippet, adding a dark tribal percussion sound. Finding Kelsey Lu from seeing her live, they all connected through the studio and what we hear today was from their studio session. Interestingly enough, Four Tet even had a hand in the creation, helping in the final arrangement being what we hear today.

The stunning music video, directed by Art Camp, Danae Gosset & Danica Tan was born from 4,000 pages of hand-drawn art and is a beautiful piece of art to watch. You can stream ‘Ride Or Die’ here and watch the full video below.



‘IU’ with Corbin is the second track released, and takes a completely different turn from ‘Ride Or Die’. Pure, relentless techno, this track is aggressive and born for the dark, underground clubs. The looped vocals serve as a battle cry, further driving that moody vibe forward. Showcasing his different sides with these two releases, there is something to enjoy for everyone. ‘IU’ is available to listen to below.



It seems that he isn’t quite done with releases yet, as he has teased another single with Defected Records called ‘All I Want’ which you can pre-order here.

Image credit: press