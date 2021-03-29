Camelphat to return to Liverpool with massive Pier Head show

Camelphat are riding a wave right now – despite not being able to perform for over a year thanks to the ongoing unpleasantness, the duo certainly haven’t let up. Arguably the best musical group ever to come out of Liverpool, the duo released their debut album ‘Dark Matter’ to great acclaim in the latter part of 2020, off the back of a career that has already seen multiple platinum-selling singles and a Grammy nomination. Now they’re returning home, as they announce a massive show on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront on Friday September 17.

The show forms part of Cream‘s “On The Waterfront” series of events that sees Cream Classical take over the Pier Head on Saturday and Sunday. Forming part of Liverpool waterfront, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Pier Head is backdropped by the iconic Liver Building on one side, and the River Mersey on the other. Camelphat won’t be alone either – a full lineup of support acts is yet to be announced, but you can expect magic with the Cream guys in charge, and the event is also an “all dayer” with doors at midday and an 11pm finish, so expect plenty of DJs on the bill. The whole weekend is set to be one of the biggest events in Liverpool all year, and as a result, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Make sure to sign up here for presale tickets and be first in line on Thursday April 1 at 9am.

L I V E R P O O L – P I E R H E A D

Friday 17th September

