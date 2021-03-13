Carl Cox encapsulates the spirit of Ibiza in ‘Sand, Moon & Stars’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 11

The techno legend Carl Cox is turning towards the house genre again for a brand new track titled ‘Sand, Moon & Stars’. The track is inspired by the spirit, power and soul that runs through the veins of Ibiza, a place extremely familiar to him throughout his career. Trailing behind his BreakCode ‘What Lies Beneath, Pt. 2’ remix, ‘Sand, Moon & Stars’ is his first original track release of 2021 and is an extremely special one.

Perfectly encapsulating Ibiza into one track, this release will make you feel like you’re on the isle, basking in the glorious weather and good vibes. The Balearic house anthem will quickly become a favourite with fans, with the addictive soundscape swirling around a five-minute masterpiece. With each listen, you will find new elements to pour over and be obsessed by. It’s safe to say that Cox has once again knocked it out of the park, scoring a home run with this beautiful piece.

Not only is it a new single release, but it’s also the title track of ‘Club Ibiza: The Sessions’, a five-part documentary series which follows the football team UD Ibiza as they battle to get to the top of Spanish football. Available via DAZN, the leading global sports destination, you can view more information about the documentary here.

About the release, Carl Cox said:

“I am delighted to be a part of this Ibiza story. It’s a magical place where the islanders have always made me feel very welcome. This original track was made with the Ibizan football team in mind. The spirit, power and soul of Ibiza is the sound of celebration, which brings people together. That is ‘Sand, Moon & Stars’.”

Listen to ‘Sand, Moon & Stars’ below and bask in the Ibiza vibes.



