Charlotte de Witte’s label ‘KNTXT’ is now accepting demos

By Nicole Pepe 11

Calling all producers! Charlotte De Witte‘s record label ‘KNTXT’ is now accepting demo submission until March 21st, 2021.

The influx of new submissions will be a first for KNTXT, which will allow for all music producers to submit their music throughout a week span. Don’t have a finished product yet? No worries! It is anticipated that this will be a new annual event for the label, which will be open to all music producers for one week out of every year. Some of the label’s recent signee’s include ONYVAA and Alignment, both with a handful of tracks out now.

Regarding her label and this new open submission venture, de Witt stated, “KNTXT stands for purity, strength, and progression, within a vibrant and ever-evolving techno scene. It’s very important to us to offer a platform for other artists. There are so many exciting talents around and they deserve to be heard.”

Here are the demo requirements:

All submissions must be in by 11 pm CET on March 21st.

Must be a Soundcloud link with download enabled

320 kps mp3 file

Full, finished version of the track, no snippets

Must be a maximum of four tracks

Tracks that will suit the label and the label’s philosophy

Click here to submit your music to KNTXT.

Image Credit: Charlotte de Witt YouTube