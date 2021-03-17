Charlotte de Witte’s label ‘KNTXT’ is now accepting demos
Calling all producers! Charlotte De Witte‘s record label ‘KNTXT’ is now accepting demo submission until March 21st, 2021.
The influx of new submissions will be a first for KNTXT, which will allow for all music producers to submit their music throughout a week span. Don’t have a finished product yet? No worries! It is anticipated that this will be a new annual event for the label, which will be open to all music producers for one week out of every year. Some of the label’s recent signee’s include ONYVAA and Alignment, both with a handful of tracks out now.
Regarding her label and this new open submission venture, de Witt stated, “KNTXT stands for purity, strength, and progression, within a vibrant and ever-evolving techno scene. It’s very important to us to offer a platform for other artists. There are so many exciting talents around and they deserve to be heard.”
Here are the demo requirements:
- All submissions must be in by 11 pm CET on March 21st.
- Must be a Soundcloud link with download enabled
- 320 kps mp3 file
- Full, finished version of the track, no snippets
- Must be a maximum of four tracks
- Tracks that will suit the label and the label’s philosophy
Click here to submit your music to KNTXT.
Image Credit: Charlotte de Witt YouTube