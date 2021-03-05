Clean Bandit release official remix for Tiësto and Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘The Business Part II’

By Ellie Mullins 18

Following on from the success of solo Tiësto hit ‘The Business’ released in 2020, which saw massive commercial success, he roped in American singer Ty Dolla Sign for a renovated second version of the beloved track titled ‘The Business Part II’. Part two of this successful two-part endeavour saw Ty Dolla Sign sprinkle his magic to take the track into the stratosphere and truly elevate it in a way that had never been seen before. Now, electronic band Clean Bandit have put on their remix hats and have put their own spin on ‘The Business Part II’.

Jut as we thought that the track couldn’t get any better, Clean Bandit have come in to blow away expectations and have shaken up the electronic world with this massive collaboration. The three-piece suit are known for their feel-good, uplifting vibes (showcased in tracks such as ‘Rather Be’ with Jess Glynne and ‘Rockabye’ with Anne-Marie and Sean Paul) and they are ensuring that this remix is no exception. Sleek, sultry and stylish: this is what Clean Bandit bring to this official remix, and have not dropped the ball in any way. It’s a remix that you can expect to hear at all festivals this summer, when we (hopefully) get back to dancing in packed out fields again, and there’s plenty of good vibes stitched into the very seams of it, running through its veins.

Clean Bandit have had an excellent start to 2021, with them wasting no time on releasing new music. Their latest single ‘Higher’ with Iann Diorr came out in January, and they have plenty of other tricks up their sleeves for us to see over the course of 2021.

It’s clear that the dynamic trio have brought pure excellence to their remix, and you can stream it below on Spotify, or choose your preferred streaming site right here.



Image credit: Clean Bandit (via Twitter)