Coachella postponed until April 2022, according to reports

By Jack Spilsbury 14

Ever since receiving emails last month with details regarding its cancellation, music fans and festival-goers attending Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have been eager to find out new information on when the festival would be taking place. According to a new report from Variety, with insider information from “two industry sources with knowledge of the situation”, the festival, which attracts over 100,000 fans and stars each year will be delayed until April 2022.

The delay would mark the 4th time that the festival dates have been officially moved due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, since the cancellation of the original 2021 dates being April-11 and April 16-8, back in January. Although never confirmed by officials for Coachella, speculation was that the festival would be taking place in October this year, however, due to the tough Covid restrictions in place in California and to the obvious huge logistical reasons, this does not seem to be a possibility.

However, with the ongoing mass vaccination taking place that Coachella’s promoter, Goldenvoice is aiding within California, it seems there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Many other festival organizers in other states are still planning for a fall festival such as Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas which is taking place September 17 till 19, with weekend tickets selling at an extremely fast pace. As of reporting, no official announcement has been made from the organizers of Coachella but we hope the festival can take place as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Image Credit: Rukes.com