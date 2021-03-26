Cream Classical Ibiza announced as follow-up to sold out Liverpool waterfront show

By Mike Davies 8

Last week it was announced that Cream Classical is returning to Liverpool in September 2021 with a massive show on the city’s iconic Pier Head. When tickets went on sale it was no great surprise when they sold out almost immediately, with demand so high that there was only one thing for it – Cream have decided to put on a second night. But as ever, Cream don’t like to do things by halves, so for the second show it’s a different concept, with Cream Classical Ibiza on the cards, a show that also features a whole new line-up of support DJs.

The “Ibiza” element of the Cream Classical shows has appeared before when the event took place at Liverpool Cathedral. Cream Classical Ibiza will feature a different track list, consisting of some club classics that take us back to the heady days of the White Isle’s golden-era. At the helm it still features the enormous talents of the Kaledescope Orchestra and is curated by K-Klass, with a wealth of other musicians and vocalists also expected to join, so expect quality all round. The support lineup is just as juicy, featuring names that have been a solid part of Cream history since the brand was a weekly club night during their days at Liverpool club Nation, not to mention their yearly season at Amnesia Ibiza. Set to take the stage are the likes of Armand van Helden, Groove Armada, Roger Sanchez, Seb Fontaine, Tall Paul, along with more names that are still to be announced.

The show takes place on Sunday September 19, the day after the first show at the same location on Liverpool’s iconic Pier Head. As with that show, not to mention Cream’s flagship festival Creamfields, it looks like selling out very quickly, so grab your tickets now before they’re all gone.

Photo credit – Anthony Mooney/Cream