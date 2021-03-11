Creamfields announce 2021 festival headliners David Guetta & The Chemical Brothers

By Alexander Costello 19

British festival Creamfields has added two legendary artists to their roster for this year’s highly anticipated event. Already promising an epic August Bank Holiday Weekend for ticket holders, the dance music festival is set to welcome the return of Future Rave pioneer David Guetta and home-grown British duo The Chemical Brothers. Bolstering what was already a stacked line-up, both David Guetta and The Chemical Brothers will headline the festival’s North Stage, which across the years has welcomed electronic dance music’s most elite performers.

Finally ending his eight-year hiatus with Creamfields, David Guetta is set to be one of the standout performances of the weekend. Following the huge success of his United At Home streams – which sees the DJ perform around the world with mouth-watering backdrops – the Dutchman is synonymous with impressive mainstage performances. Expect him to unleash his devastatingly addictive Future Rave sounds on the crowd. David Guetta will headline the North Stage on Saturday [August 28].

Also returning for the festival’s 2021 edition is legendary duo The Chemical Brothers, a pairing very accustomed to playing main stages around the world. The electronic group, comprised of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, has forefronted the dance music industry for many years, carving out a successful career that’s been enjoyed by so many fans. The Chemical Brothers will headline the North stage on Friday [August 27].

Following the postponement of their 2020 edition, tickets for this year’s event were quickly snapped up with revelers eager to reclaim back dance music action that’s been thoroughly missed. As a result, the festival has officially sold out – a feat that has not happened in recent years. With a scintillating lineup on offer, the festival welcomes a selection of the dance music’s biggest acts including Adam Beyer, Above & Beyond, Carl Cox, Camelphat, Deadmau5, Tchami, Timmy Trumpet, Fisher, Eric Prydz, and many more. Check out the full lineup here. In the meantime, watch the after movie from their previous event below.

Image Credit: Creamfields (via Facebook)