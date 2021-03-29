Daft Punk single ‘Aerodynamic’ turns 20 years old

By Ellie Mullins 14

Daft Punk track ‘Aerodynamic’ celebrates a massive 20 year milestone, released on March 28 back in 2001.

The track serves as the second single from the iconic ‘Discovery’ album, following the track ‘One More Time’. Standing out for the epic guitar solo featured within the track, it has a solid place on Daft Punk’s discography as one of the most iconic and timeless tracks that they have released. Of the guitar solo, Thomas Bangalter acknowledged:

“Some people might think that the guitar solos on ‘Aerodynamic’ are in bad taste, but for us, it’s all about being true to ourselves and not caring what other people would think. We really tried to include most of the things we liked as kids, and bring that sense of fun to it.”

‘Aerodynamic’ offers that fun sense of nostalgia, incorporating elements that the robotic duo loved as children. Bringing out playful elements, it is also known that the ending of the track uses classical components in a synthetic form, drawing from multiple different inspirations from different corners of the music world. Surprisingly, even though electronic fans will know it to be one of the most essential and iconic tracks of all time, it never charted within the top ten. Its peak position was 19 in Finland’s official Finnish charts, despite how well it did with fans.

Remixed by Slum Village and also Daft Punk themselves on the album ‘Daft Club‘, the Daft Punk remix version turned up the track length to 6 minutes and 11 seconds. Also inspiring many other producers, Nicky Romero has even made a bootleg of it.

The music video, which you can watch below, had scenes which were later featured in 2003 animated film ‘Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem’. ‘Aerodynamic”s impact on the electronic scene is undeniable, and we will look back on this track as one of Daft Punk’s greatest productions.



For more Daft Punk news, check out our tag here.

Image credit: press