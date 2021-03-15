Daft Punk orchestral tribute to take place in Manchester Cathedral

By Jake Gable

After Daft Punk announced their decision to call time on their career last month, an orchestral tribute has now been announced, taking place in the hallowed setting of Manchester Cathedral this summer. The Kaleidoscope Orchestra, who previously performed a similar tribute for Avicii live at Creamfields, will perform two back-to-back shows across 20th August, working their way through many of the French duo’s biggest hits, with tickets available for £55. After 28 years in the business, Daft Punk rapidly emerged as one of the biggest names in the dance music scene, bringing fans anthems such as ‘One More Time’ and ‘Around The World’.

In the week that Daft Punk announced their split, Rolling Stone‘s analtyic provider, Alpha Data, reported that streams for Daft Punk’s catalog soared nearly 500% on the day of the news compared to the previous Sunday, with song sales up 1,335%, and digital album sales up 2,650%. Their most recent album, ‘Random Access Memories’, was the best-selling dance music album on vinyl of the decade, and earned GRAMMY success following collaborations with acts such as Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams. With many of the biggest names in electronic music, including Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso of the Swedish House Mafia, recalling how Daft Punk were their biggest musical influences, the legendary robotic duo have made a huge impression on modern dance music as we know it. The French pair had been rumoured to take part in another tour following their worldwide showings in 1997 and 2007, but when nothing emerged in 2017, fans started to get worried. The final nail in the coffin was confirmed when the duo failed to turn up at the recent SuperBowl half-time show, when many corners of the internet had predicted they’d make an appearance alongside vocalist, The Weeknd. A few days later, Daft Punk confirmed their split with a YouTube video on their official channel which sent shockwaves around the dance music world.