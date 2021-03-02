Dance System spins thrilling Daft Punk tribute for BBC Radio 1

By Alexander Costello 5

Dance music fans are still wrapping their heads around the split of electro-house pioneers Daft Punk. The legendary French duo, comprised of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, pulled the plug on their almost three-decade long career having formed back on 1993. Since their departure from the dance music scene, tributes have arrived in all sorts of forms and from around the world; demonstrating just how much of an impact the pair had on so many. Across their active years, Daft Punk’s music has been regularly aired on BBC Radio 1, so it was fitting for the British national radio station to drop their own tribute in homage of the renowned pairing.

Making sure the tribute was one to remember, the reigns to spin a stunning 30-minute mix fell in the hands of James Connolly, known professionally as Dance System, whose professional career has found influence by the music of Daft Punk. From start to finish, the tribute allows listeners to relive the classics we’ve come to love over the years. ‘Technologic‘, ‘Around The World‘, ‘Revolution 909‘, and ‘One More Time‘ are just some of the picks in this mix that features roughly 24 tracks in total. This is one you don’t want to miss listening to.

Since the split, traction around Daft Punk has been a none-stop topic. Just recently, album sales have gone up by 2,650% with ‘Homework’ and ‘Alive 1997’ getting a vinyl reissue this month. Many fans and artists alike have took to social media to share their fond memories of the pair while dedicated fans are rushing to get their hands on a piece of merchandise to remember them by. It’s safe to say it’s been a crazy week and a half since the breaking news. You can now listen to the mix below. Head over to our socials and share with us your favourite memory of Daft Punk.

Image Credit: Daft Punk (Wikipedia, A photo from 2013 by Daft Punk. Left to right: Thomas Bangalter, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)