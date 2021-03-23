David Guetta & Showtek collaboration ‘Bad’ turns 7 years old

By Jake Gable 28

There are few producers in the world who have showcased more diversity than David Guetta throughout their career(s). The French legend started spinning vinyl on the terraces of Space Ibiza, playing more underground-style music, before launching into a commercial-filled span in the late noughties, teaming up with artists such as Akon and Kelly Rowland as he developed a full assault on the singles charts and daytime radio. In recent times, Monsieur Guetta has come full circle, establishing himself in his darker roots once more via his Jack Back alias, and his new ‘Future Rave’ concept alongside Morten. But rewind to this day in 2014, and David was teaming up with Showtek on the legendary single ‘Bad’. Showcasing the best of big-room at a time when the sub-genre ruled across Europe thanks to acts like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Hardwell, the track became an instant main-stage hit at festivals all over the continent, roping in the vocal talents of Vassy, who went on to feature on ‘Secrets’ a year later.

With acts such as Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Afrojack, and Calvin Harris dominating airplay in 2014 thanks to hits like ‘Gold Skies’, ‘Get Low’, ‘Ten Feet Tall’, and ‘Summer’, this massive Guetta x Showtek anthem soon joined them at the top of the charts. The year was an important landmark in the overall career of the French icon, who also released his studio album ‘Listen’ later that Summer, featuring esteemed artists such as Sam Martin, Emeli Sande, John Legend, Sia, Bebe Rexha, Nicki Minaj, Ms. Dynamite, and Ryan Tedder. What are your best memories of this track? We want you to let us know across our social media channels, but before you do that, take a trip with us down Nostalgia Avenue by checking this one out below! Now 7 years old, ‘Bad’ still sounds as fresh as ever!

Image Credits – Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)