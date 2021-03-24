Deadmau5 and Pollen to host ‘day of the deadmau5’ in Miami this Halloween

By Jack Spilsbury 15

The distinguished producer and DJ deadmau5 along with Pollen have announced a brand new Miami weekend filled with parties and events. ‘day of the deadmau5‘ is guaranteed to be an unforgettable Halloween. 2021’s edition will be taking place October 28 till 31 and will replicate the iconic shows deadmau5 is known for around the Halloween season. Shows such as the spectacular sold-out rave at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and also the drive-in versions that took place in both Chicago and Atlanta last year.

Happening in Miami, Florida it will see partygoers partying in some of the cities hottest nightclubs and staying in beautiful South Beach hotels, with packages suitable for any budget. The itinerary handcrafted by Pollen also includes one of a kind venues perfectly chosen to allow everyone a unique and fantastic experience. The itinerary is promising amazing live shows, special guests, a pool party, a pop-up shop and also a show showcasing talent from deadmau5’s own label mau5trap. For anyone looking to elevate their experience further, Pollen is offering optional add-ons such as the ‘mau5tales Ghosts of Miami Tour’ and ‘There Might Be Coffee’ Party Brunch.

This is definitely a weekend any music lover is sure to enjoy, so don’t miss out when tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 30 starting from $30 to reserve a spot with a payment plan. If you would like to sign up to the email list or find out any more information on the weekend then check Pollen’s website here.

Image Credit: deadmau5 (via Facebook)