deadmau5 makes debut on hau5trap with ‘Nextra’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 14

Expanding his horizons, deadmau5 branched out with his record label mau5trap and at the start of March, unveiled new imprint hau5trap. The home for all things house, the label allows deadmau5 and his team to support more music that they love. Kicking off the label, mau5trap mainstay Tommy Trash released the first track on the label, ‘hiiigh‘ with Daisy Guttridge (who also collaborated with him on i_o collaboration ‘Let Me Go’). Now, deadmau5 makes his entrance with brand new single ‘Nextra’.

This marks the imprint’s second release, and who else to mark it other than the mau5 himself? Showing fans how versatile he can be with his productions, he gets into the hau5trap mood with a groovy beat. Perfect to drive to, ‘Nextra’ takes us on a journey with its six minute runtime, with detailed elements, giving us something new to focus on with every listen. Although the main focus is house, it also gives us small elements of techno, reminiscent of his Testpilot alias. The chilled out vibes that trickle throughout the track are perfect for listeners to lose themselves in, and the intricate synth beats let us know that this is deadmau5 on top form.

In the future, we can expect to see more familiar artists from the mau5trap roster release on the new imprint, as well as get the chance to explore newer artists. The label is also accepting demos via their website right now.

In addition to this, deadmau5 is throwing an exciting Halloween party in Miami with Pollen. Three days and three nights of fun is what ticket holders can expect, and you can find out more information right here. For now sit back, relax and let the sounds of ‘Nextra’ brighten up your day below (and through all other streaming platforms here).

Image Credit: Leah Sems