Defected brand ‘Glitterbox’ teams up with Gok Wan for Comic Relief ‘Red Nose Rave’

By Jake Gable 5

It’s just two weeks to go until Gok Wan joins this year’s Red Nose Day helps to bring the United Kingdom together through the power of humour, with an unmissable evening of hilarious sketches, live performances and one-off comedy specials in store. The evening of the big, red and ever-so-slightly silly fundraising extravaganza will not stop there, as the DJ and much-loved fashion icon has stepped up to host the official after party – and everyone is invited to the first ever virtual Red Nose Rave. The Red Nose Rave will take Gok’s Isolation Nation kitchen raves, which he started in April 2020, to new heights. Filmed at a very special location which will be announced soon, Glitterbox performers and leading house music DJs Melvo Baptiste and The Shapeshifters, with vocals from Teni Tinks, have come together for a fantastic night of music guaranteed to get everyone moving. Gok’s Isolation Nation sessions launched during the first lockdown in April 2020. Following the success of the kitchen rave sessions, this led to collaborations with Defected Records/Glitterbox, the award-winning world leaders in virtual partying. Joining forces with the party’s finest house music artists, Gok continues to lead the nation through lockdown with his live DJ sets on Facebook.

Gok Wan said: “I’m so excited to be hosting the first ever Red Nose Rave after party. I have been a huge supporter of Comic Relief for over ten years now and wanted to do something special for 2021. We can all turn our kitchens, living rooms or bedrooms into the most exclusive nightclubs on the street on 19th March. The virtual rave is free for anyone to come along to, and if you feel able, any donations made – no matter how big or small – will make such a difference.”

Money raised by Red Nose Day will help tackle issues including homelessness, hunger, domestic abuse, and mental health problems, all of which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, in the UK and around the world. Entertainment from Gok Wan, Melvo Baptiste, The Shapeshifters and Teni Tinks will feature from 11.30pm on Friday 19th March on Facebook Live and YouTube.