Disclosure add their groovy twist to Doja Cat’s hit single ‘Streets’: Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 4

Howard and Guy Lawrence, the brothers behind Disclosure, are well-known for their ability to effortlessly rework any song to suit their style and their remix for Doja Cat’s popular song ‘Streets‘ is no exception to that rule.

Lately, life has been quite busy for American singer, songwriter and rapper Doja Cat who released the official music video for ‘Streets’ only days ago. Besides she gave a futuristic performance last night at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards with her twice-nominated hit song ‘Say So’. Featured on her 2019 second studio album ‘Hot Pink’, the original version of ‘Streets’ gained masssive popularity earlier this year after it sparked the “Silhouette Challenge” on TikTok which uses a mashup of her song and ‘Put Your Head on My Shoulder’ by Paul Anka.

The apple fell quite far from this tree, since besides Doja Cat’s sensual vocals that the Lawrence brothers cherry-picked, they totally transformed the original song into a catchy and stylish house beat. It is a trip down on memory lane as the duo added their characteristic upbeat groovy textures and oscillating high-pitched soundscapes, making ‘Streets’ a creation inherently theirs. Surrounded by buoyant synths and heart-warming layers, Disclosure just proved yet again why millions fell in love with their music early on in the 2010’s. They created straightforward dance music for us so that we will have something to hold on to while we’re waiting the clubs to reopen.

The pairing were previously on remix duties for ‘Never Be like You’ by Flume featuring Kai, Usher‘s ‘Good Kisser’ or James Blake. They also delivered VIP reworks for example for Khalid‘s popular song ‘Talk‘, not to mention the countless projects they worked on as songwriters and producers for the biggest artists like Mary J. Blige or Sam Smith. Following a generous year of original music from their ‘Ecstasy’ EP to the full-length album ‘ENERGY’ Disclosure in 2020, this brilliant remix follows up two other EPs, ‘Workout Energy’ including the VIP rework of their remix for Jessie Ware‘s song ‘Running’, and ‘Big Tree Energy’, both of them released earlier this year.

Check out how Disclosure spiced up Doja Cat’s ‘Street’ below!

Image Credit: Disclosure (via Facebook), Doja Cat (via Disclosure Facebook)