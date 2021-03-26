Elderbrook drops new Camelphat-produced single ‘Body’ : Listen

By Jake Gable 9

Elderbrook & Camelphat. It’s a recipe for success, as proved by 2017 anthem ‘Cola’, a sticky dance-floor treat which popped, fizzed, and sparkled all the way to a GRAMMY nomination. The sweet-and-addictive house serving soon became a classic – released on Defected – and went on to dominate dancefloors for more than an entire season out on the white isle and beyond. Now, the trio are back at it again. A sultry dance anthem in waiting, ‘Body’ flaunts hypnotic percussion and bubbling bass-lines underpinning Elderbrook’s ethereal vocals. Produced by CamelPhat, the music video for Elderbrook’s new single intersperses cleverly-cut 3D animation amongst spectacular cityscapes of Seoul, Korea. ‘Body’ is Elderbrook’s first release of 2021, following his much-acclaimed debut album, Why Do We Shake In The Cold? which has accumulated over 200 million combined streams to date.

A self-taught multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer/songwriter in his own right, Elderbrook has earned himself a revered reputation as a multi-faceted, forward-thinking talent who is comfortable exploring a range of genres. Amassing widespread plaudits all across the industry, the esteemed vocalist has played solo shows all over the gaff geographically and continues to see his stock meteorically on account of his unique signature sound and silky smooth lyrics. Over his career so far, he’s previously worked with the likes of American superstar Diplo, Rudimental, and many more, gaining coveted Grammy and Ivor Novello nominations in the process. Recently he’s collaborated with South African maestro Black Coffee, Tourist, Jimmy Napes, ODESZA and George Fitzgerald for forthcoming tracks due out later this year. Destined for dance-floors and festivals alike, Elderbrook’s new single ‘Body’ is an effortless display of vocal-driven dance music from the UK multi-hyphenate, and showcases the dynamic diversity of versatile production pair, CamelPhat, who were recently named as the top-selling artists on Beatport. You can check this one out below via Spotify!