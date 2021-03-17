Elon Musk gives himself title of ‘Technoking’ at Tesla

By Alexander Costello 16

When you’re Elon Musk and you run a successful electric vehicle and clean energy company, are the founder and Chief Technology Officer of an aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services, and you’re officially the richest person in the world, the next best thing you can do is give yourself the title of ‘Technoking of Tesla‘. Well, that’s exactly what the Tesla, Inc. boss has done. The tech-billionaire recently added the playful title to his position when filing with his regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, Musk was not the only executive to get a jazzy new name.

In the filing, Chief Financial Officer, Zach Kirkhorn, upholds the title of “Master of Coin”, a worthy title for the financial position. To note, the pair will retain the original titles of CEO and CFO, respectively. Perhaps the change has come after their investment in cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Tesla Inc. recently revealed a purchase worth $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency and said it may also start taking Bitcoin as a payment method for their electric cars. At the time of purchase, Bitcoin’s share price spiked. Aside from large cryptocurrency purchases, recent posts across multiple news publishers outlined a spike in Covid-19 cases last May when the company’s Freemont plant reopened. Some 10,000 people work at the production plant. It has been reported that upon reopening, there were around 450 coronavirus cases reported between May and December 2020.

Elon Musk is no stranger to electronic music, in fact, The SpaceX founder often speaks about his love for electronic music, specifically techno. Just last year, German music producer and Techno pioneer Sven Väth remixed Elon Musk‘s electronic music track ‘Don’t Doubt Your Vibe’. We hope that in the not to distance future, we get an official Sven Väth x Elon Musk collaboration.

Homo sapiens techno:

Loves raves & technology — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2021

Image Credits: The CEO Magazine website