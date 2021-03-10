Elrow returns to London in 2021 with two sold-out events

By Jake Gable 15

By now you’ll all be hugely familiar with Elrow. The party brand prides itself on offering events like no other, with over-the-top decorations and a bright visual assault on the senses as confetti bursts overhead and performing dancers waltz past dressed in stunning costumes. Now, for the first time ever, Elrow Town London Festival has sold out two festival dates within 24 hours! With the UK firmly dipping fingers in just about every pie when it comes to dance music events, the country offers a wide varied range of sub-genres for all fans of the electronic music spectrum to enjoy, and the London edition is always a big date in the calendar. Since eloping from Ibiza and moving to more continental territory, the brand has made a huge splash in the waves of the British dance scene, with previous events witnessing hoards of bare-chested lads in unbuttoned, oversized floral short-sleeve shirts, waltzing towards the day-party in their black skinny-fit chino shorts, cans of Red Stripe in hand, with circular John-Lennon style sunglasses on a chain around their neck.

This year, Elrow Town London Festival returns to Trent Park, London on Saturday the 21st August and now also on Sunday 22nd August this year. Still to announce the line-ups for each day, the hunger & demand for the festival tickets was simply fantastic to see, with Founder & CEO Juan Arnau adding: “We are extremely grateful to all our fans for the huge support they have shown in the brand. We promise to deliver the most incredible festival, full of all the music, madness & magic we love to deliver. It’s going to be amazing!”

What are your best memories or experiences of Elrow? Get in touch, and let us know across our social media channels! Image Credit: Elrow Press Kit

Image Credit: Elrow Official Press Kit