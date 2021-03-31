Fuji Rock Festival marks return in 2021 with local artist lineup

Deep in the heart of Niigata Prefecture in Japan, Fuji Rock Festival was born. Internationally known as one of the largest outdoor music festivals in Japan, the diverse lineup the festival brings in every year is definitely one to remember. Whether you are rocking your heart out with the Red Hot Chill Peppers or gathering your friends and heading across the beautiful landscape to catch Post Malone and Skrillex in action, it is safe to say the organizers always do it right. While the initial thoughts of Japan focus on its amazing food and unique culture, the talented local and global artists range across genres such as rock, hip-hop, house, and even bass music. After announcing their cancellation last summer, for all those living in Japan Fuji Rock Festival 2021 has good news for you as they have officially announced they will be returning to Niigata Prefecture on August 20-23.

With the global pandemic still affecting many countries around the world including Japan, this year’s festival will feature a fully local lineup that aims to shine a light on talented Japanese artists. With top-notch production, delicious food stands, attractions, and camping facilities, Fuji Rock Festival 2021 will truly be a special moment for many of us. Although this year’s festival is a “special Fuji Rock under special circumstances,” organizers have announced they are ensuring everyone can enjoy the festival while also promising to heighten health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While no artists from abroad will be booked this year, the festival lineup is set to be released in April. After officially announcing on their Twitter account, Masahiro Hidaka who is the President of the festival organizers shares :

“As promised, we are planning this year’s festival so we can enjoy Fuji Rock at Naeba with two year’s worth of energy. But the coronavirus hasn’t abated yet. We continue to discuss how and in what way we are able to hold this year’s festival. We will abandon bringing foreign artists over. We will decrease capacity according to health guidelines. We will implement comprehensive measures against infection. Cooperation of not only festival staff but also every one of the people attending will be needed. These are the decisions that we have come to. Let’s put together a special Fuji Rock during the Corona pandemic among the beautiful forest and clear streams we are blessed with at Naeba this year with amazing Japanese artists. We will strive to do our best so we can all enjoy music amidst nature again.”

Check out the official announcement below and visit their website here for more information.

To all who are looking forward to this year’s Fuji Rock,

20 FRI, 21 SAT, 22 SUN AUGUST 2021

