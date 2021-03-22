Hardwell’s 2018 Ultra Miami set turns three years old

By Maxim Fossey 9

The iconic Ultra Miami 2018 set from Dutch DJ Hardwell turns three years old. You simply cannot go wrong with any of Hardwell’s Ultra sets, whatever the year it is. On Friday, March 23, 2018, former number one DJ and legendary dance icon Robbert van de Corput would go behind the decks to deliver his final set for Ultra Music Festival, and he did not fail to entertain the Miami crowd at Bayfront Park.

The Dutch DJ is widely known for his energetic live performances and this time, Hardwell did not disappoint for sure, and he included countless mashups and bootlegs at the Bayfront Park venue. Some mashups included Daft Punk’s ‘Around the World’ with his own ‘Kicking It Hard’, likewise, it’s no secret that van de Corput has dropped multiple festival bootlegs of classic Eminem songs before.

Just like in his Tomorrowland 2018 set, the Dutch DJ dropped this time a bootleg of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ with fellow Revealed Recordings DJ and producer Maddix. This was followed by an immediate hit combination of his track ‘Big Room Never Dies’ with Blasterjaxx and Mitch Crown, and a mashup of the classic ‘Heads Will Roll’ by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Hardwell’s immense talent can see him mix up easily and transition multiple genres in one sitting, like trap, dubstep or even hardstyle. On September 7, 2018, the Breda native announced that he would take a break from live touring with an indefinite hiatus. Likewise, his ten-year-old show ‘Hardwell On Air’ saw its final 500th episode broadcast on January 15, 2021. His latest release, on January 1, 2021, was a collaboration with Blasterjaxx under the artist name Jaxxwell titled ‘Bootshaus ID’.

Hardwell has yet to return to the turntables for a live set, which his fans are hopeful to see for another comeback once festivals return, but the EDM Dutch icon can wait as long as he can to get behind the decks even stronger.

Watch his unforgettable UMF 2018 set below:

Image Credit: John Davisson/Invision/AP