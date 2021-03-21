Hayden James, Gorgon City, & Nat Dunn team up for house hit ‘Foolproof’

By Ouranios Savva 19

With the return of Hayden James now a fact, the triple-platinum producer and selector has released his first single of 2021, ‘Foolproof.’ Released via Future Classic, the moody house record was brought to life through a most-fitted collaboration, as revered contemporary dance duo Gorgon City and Australian singer-songwriter Nat Dunn provided the needed touches to enhancing this dancefloor hit.

Since 2013 and the release of his breakthrough single, “Permission to Love,” James has been able to produce cross-over music with ease, leaving electronic, indie, and mainstream audiences amazed along the way. His debut album Between Us came out two years ago, with James making his mark on the scene and creating a firm platform for his music via a range of collaborations, including Elderbrook, Running Touch, Boy Matthews, GRAACE, and FARR, to name a few.

Teaming up with Gorgon City for this latest single was a blessing in disguise, with the unification of two breakout dance acts delivering a groove-laden house tune being the key to “Foolproof” reaching its destined success in the charts. The addition of a sultry vocal from Nat Dunn could only further enhance the single’s presence, making fans eager for what’s to come! You can listen to “Foolproof” below, with James himself adding;

“Foolproof is a very special record for me… I’m such a big fan of Gorgon City and of course Nat Dunn and this song came together so naturally in the studio. Great to have this record out, as it was the last studio session I had before lockdown.”





Image Credit: Hayden James (via Instagram)