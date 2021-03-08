Ibiza aims to be the first place in Europe to use vaccine passports to welcome visitors

By Ellie Mullins 25

Vaccine passports are the hot topic right now around the world. As countries, live events and festivals all want to get back to normal in terms of tourism, visitors and ticket-holders, they are all looking at vaccine passports as a way to prove and ensure the safety of everyone. It seems that the party isle of Ibiza is looking at aiming to be the first place in Europe to allow visitors on the grounds that they have a valid vaccine passport to show.

Spain will run its own vaccine passport pilot scheme, with full support from authorities from the Balearics, Ibiza especially. Spain’s tourism minister Maria Reyes Maroto wants to be a pioneer in introducing these passports, and she details the following:

“We want to have a wide variety of tools to reactive mobility. All this will enable us to have a clear horizon and hope so we can be more optimistic about the relaunch of international travel. We want to be pioneers and we are the most active champions of digital vaccine passports to facilitate international mobility. We were pioneers with the Balearic travel corridor, by becoming the only country to open during the pandemic, and we’re working on being pioneers again and putting our foot on the accelerator. We have created an inter-ministerial commission presided by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to facilitate the use of digital Covid certificates and be able to launch a pilot project to test their efficiency when the pandemic allows us to.”

This is not only promising news for the isle who will benefit from in the influx of tourism again, but also for the Ibiza party season this year. A draft legislation for this plan will be published on March 17, which could see vaccinated EU citizens come to Spain for tourism and work.

Image Credit: Roberto Castano