Ilan Bluestone launches new single ahead of Anjunabeats album release : Listen

By Jake Gable 16

Anjunabeats regular Ilan Bluestone is back with a piping hot serving of ‘tronce’ as the man himself affectionately refers to his own genre. Coining the nickname for trance on his social media channels, where Ilan is also frequently displaying photos of his cats – named Tiesto and Armin – the British DJ and producer has given us several of the most euphoric productions of recent years, including prog-trance classic ‘Mama Africa‘ in 2019, following the launch of his sensational ‘Scars’ album in 2018. Now, Mr Bluestone is dishing up ‘Stranger To Your Love’, a superbly crafted new single featuring Ellen Smith of ‘Shadowlark‘, a band profiled by BBC Introducing. The vocalist also previously teamed up with Ilan Bluestone on ‘Rival’ three years ago.

Showcasing all the elements you’d expect to hear from an Ilan Bluestone production, the new single is out now on Above & Beyond‘s Anjunabeats label, and precedes the arrival of his next album ‘Impulse’ which is set to drop on 7th May. Staying at the forefront of progressive trance for almost a decade, Ilan’s emotional, song-drive approach to dance music has earned him eleven genre chart #1’s on Beatport and a legion of fans around the world. With DJ support from Ferry Corsten and Oliver Heldens, the UK-based star has firmly established himself as one of the leading lights in the electronic scene, amassing more than 30 million streams on his ‘Scars’ album. Becoming a beloved member of the Anjunafamily fanbase, he’s even sprinkled his remixing magic on iconic tracks from label bosses Tony, Paavo & Jono in recent years, most notably on ‘On A Good Day’, which featured on his ’20 years of Anjunabeats’ compilation mix last year. The track-list also included several Anjuna-faves, such as Spencer Brown‘s ‘Long Way From Home’ and ‘Bigger Than Love‘. You can check out ‘Stranger To Your Love’ below:

Image Credit: Ilan Bluestone press photo