ILLENIUM teams up with iann dior for ‘First Time’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 19

ILLENIUM is clearly stirring fans’ emotions. After teasing the coming of a new album soon with announcements shrouded in suspense, the music producer now releases a single alongside with iann dior introducing creative marketing methods. Before the official release date of ‘First Time’, which is today (12 February), he gave his fans the opportunity to win a pair of tickets for an ILLENIUM show in a fan area if they pre-saved the single. Before that, his ingenious outreach actions to the fans led to him sending a flash drive with 10 seconds on the new single to three lucky fans. When the three excerpts were put together, it was possible to hear a 30-second glimpse of the new track, unreleased at that point. This was surely one of the most innovative and creative ways to promote a release.

ILLENIUM has taken his fans through three distinct journeys with the previous albums ‘Ashes’, ‘Awake’ and ‘Ascend’. The plot thickens on what to expect on the fourth album from this multifaceted artist, especially if we look at the already released singles ‘Hearts on Fire’, ‘Paper Thin’ and ‘Nightlight‘ and which will feature the next body of work. ‘Nightlight’ reached the top of the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart and Mediabase Dance Radio Chart and already amasses over 100M streams since its release. ‘Hearts on Fire’ featuring Dabin and Lights currently sets in the top 10 on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart and counts more than 30M streams.

Coming to us via 12Tone Music, ‘First Time’ is the next single from ILLENIUM’s upcoming album and the combination of his electronic sounds with iann dior’s rock-esque vocals. By now, it is unnecessary to give ILLENIUM much of an introduction but it is not too much to call him a talented and versatile artist. About this collaboration, he said:

‘I’ve been singing ‘First Time’ in my head ever since I first started working on it. I’m such a huge fan of iann and this tune is such a dope blend of my favourite sounds right now. Hope you guys love it!!”

Pairing with the American producer on this single is iann dior, a very focused and fearless artist determined to build a musical empire. The Puerto Rican-born singer, songwriter, and rapper has 3 RIAA-certified Gold records and 1 Platinum record, already boasting an enviable portfolio that includes collaborations with Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, Clean Bandit, Trippie Redd and more. Speaking about this experience with ILLENIUM, he says:

“I’ve been following ILLENIUM’s music for a long time. It’s so dope to have the opportunity to collaborate with someone so talented and dedicated. I think ‘First Time’ is a perfect mix of our own styles and it’s something the fans are gonna love.”

‘First Time’ is a melodic bass gem that explores new facets of both artists. iann dior shows himself more rock-influenced and ILLENIUM repositions himself inside the bass universe, showing once more to be able to deliver different emotions and flavours. The melody is light, fresh and easy to like. It’s an emotional journey that culminates in iann’s catchy vocals, which easily get echoed in the listeners head.

Since August 2020, ILLENIUM has combined 160M global streams on all 12Tone Music releases and more than 5B global streams collectively on his entire catalogue. ‘First Time’ will certainly be fuel to further ignite these incredible numbers and draw the continued success of this Platinum crossover electronic DJ and music producer. Listen to it below:

Image Credit: ILLENIUM (via Facebook), iann dior (via Facebook)