Isle of Wight Festival reveals 2021 line-up, including David Guetta, Sam Feldt and more

By Jake Gable 8

With the United Kingdom gearing up for a busy festival season, Isle of Wight Fest have now dropped the 2021 line-up for their latest edition, this coming September. Following a hugely successful roll-out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, music events are rapidly reopening on British shores, with the likes of Creamfields, BackToLove Festival, ABGT 450, Ministry of Sound, and Printworks already revealing their reopening plans for this coming Summer. Isle of Wight is no different, and there’s a big array of electronic talent reppin’ the 2021 billing, which will take place over 3 days during the weekend of 16-19 September. With acclaimed vocalist Becky Hill – star of huge hits such as Oliver Heldens’ ‘Gecko’, Wilkinson‘s ‘Afterglow’, and Weiss anthem ‘I Could Get Used To This‘ – taking to the stage on Friday, Saturday will see IoW welcome David Guetta, fresh off the back of a truly stellar year for the French legend.

Kicking off his ‘Future Rave‘ concept alongside MORTEN, Guetta performed several ‘United At Home‘ livestreams in iconic locations such as Miami, New York, Paris, and Dubai, and was named the #1 DJ in the world in the DJ Mag Top 100 poll last Autumn. With a further sprinkling of the dance industry set to take the event in Southern England by storm, Sam Feldt will jet in for a Saturday performance. Credited as one of the founding pioneers of the tropical house movement, the Dutch maestro amassed more than 400 million Spotify streams on his massive hit ‘Post Malone’, and has performed at the likes of Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and London‘s Ministry of Sound club en route to collaborations with Akon, Ke$ha, and Conor Maynard. With legendary UK star Example – best known for his work alongside the likes of Calvin Harris, and Laidback Luke – also in attendance on Saturday, this one is already shaping up as one of this summer’s hottest events! You can catch the full line-up below:

Image Credits – Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)