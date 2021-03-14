Israel will reopen bars and clubs starting next week following 5 million vaccinated

By Samantha Reis

We have some truly exciting news coming directly from Israel. Starting next week the country will welcome nightlife back and restart entertainment. After so long mitigated by the restrictions brought on by the pandemic, Israelis can finally return to a full and safe everyday life.

Yuli Edelstein, Israel’s Minister of Health, spoke today with representatives of the Clubs and Bars Association to discuss the current situation. After this meeting, the Minister declared that there are no reasons for the establishments to remain closed until Passover. The details of the reopening will be determined this week under the agreement between the parties, and it is estimated that from next Sunday, March 21, the clubs and bars will be fully open.

This encouraging news is only possible given Israel’s performance in mitigating measures against the coronavirus. As has been reported around the world, Israel is taking a leading role in vaccination and has vaccinated more than half of its population. The success of the Israeli vaccination plan, together with the other measures adopted, allowed Edelstein to say:

‘Today, for the first time in a long time, the infection rate has dropped below 0.8. The number of patients is also falling sharply. This is thanks to the 5 million Israelis who have been vaccinated’

Israel is a pioneer in the implementation of vaccination passports that have allowed the population to return to work, business, sport and now also nightlife. It is clear how important vaccination and these passports are for people to be able to return to life in safety.

At the beginning of September, on September 9 and 10, Israel will host Day Zero Masada: Dwellers Of The Dead Sea, the magnificent festival derived from the original Day Zero held in Tulum. Damian Lazarus, the father of this festival, sought to unite people through music, dance and cultural sharing. The location chosen for the festival seems perfect for this. Day Zero Masada will take place in the imposing natural fortress of Masada, which will host a star-studded line-up.

The ‘green pass’ for vaccinated Israelis will allow them to enjoy bars, clubs and festivals again. It now remains for many other countries to follow the example so that the industry can have a global comeback.

Image Credit: Edan Shister Photography / Funjoya (via Facebook)