Jlin releases posthumous SOPHIE collaboration ‘JSLOIPNHIE’: Listen

By Maxim Fossey 11

Jlin created a new release in collaboration with SOPHIE. The track from American electronic music producer Jlin marks the first time a SOPHIE piece has been released posthumously, since the artist tragically passed away earlier in late January.

Titled ‘JSLOIPNHIE’, the Jlin and SOPHIE collaboration and name mashup comes from the fact that the song was produced back in London with Jlin and SOPHIE when the two were working together. The duo’s electronic pieces have both been numerously praised as being pioneering, thanks to their unique composition in rhythms.

Jlin is currently one of the most prominent female producers, growing up in Indiana, her tracks are all originally composed, to which she used samples previously. She began her stepping stone in the music industry by producing music back in 2008. By doing so, she was able to receive early attention thanks to her 2011 track ‘Erotic Heat‘. Jlin’s debut album, titled ‘Dark Energy‘ was released in 2015, which was also praised within the industry and had garnered impressive streaming numbers. Following from that, she also released the 2017 album ‘Black Origami’.

Polish music festival Unsound released the new collaboration under a new underground album titled ‘Intermission’, which features multiple other artists such as Laraaji, 33EMYBW, Tim Hecker and more.

You can listen to the new track via Bandcamp here, and you can also stream it on YouTube below.

Image credit: SOPHIE (via Facebook), Jlin (via Instagram)