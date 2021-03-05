Joel Corry unveils official video for David Guetta & RAYE collaboration ‘Bed’

By Jake Gable 17

The brightest star in the British house scene right now, Joel Corry, has dropped the official video for his David Guetta collaboration ‘Bed’ today, with a tongue-in-cheek production poking fun at the superficial nature of the modern world. The house hit, which was released last Friday, looks set to tread the same successful path as Joel Corry’s previous anthems, such as ‘Lonely’, ‘Sorry’ and the track of 2020, ‘Head & Heart’ alongside MNEK. The production is certainly not the first time RAYE has combined with David Guetta, with the two previously working on ‘Stay‘ and ‘Make It To Heaven’. Lending a firm nod to the video of the Fedde Le Grand classic ‘Put Your Hands Up for Detroit‘, in which a series of male models are produced on a conveyor-belt production line, ‘Bed’ sees Joel & RAYE team up as the hosts of an online shopping channel in which they sell robotic clone versions of themselves.

With viewers at home desperate to get their hands on their very own version of the ‘perfect pair’, the purchasers are soon left disappointed when they realise that, despite Joel’s Ken-doll-esque abs and chiselled jawline, he lacks originality as each passer by in the street is seen walking past with their own Joel Corry. The feeling is reciprocated for the male purchaser, who initially ogles RAYE’s seductive curves and sultry smile, only to find that her personality is dull and – predictably – too robotic. The video has been seen by many as a swipe at the online dating scene, with superficial apps like Tinder or Bumble encouraging users to find fake relationships or partnerships of convenience based on physical attraction without forming any kind of spiritual connection before-hand. Despite this deep hidden meaning, the track is still an absolute banger and you can check it out in full below!