Justice seek legal action against Justin Bieber over ‘copying’ crucifix logo

By Ellie Mullins 2

Legendary duo Justice are making headlines as of late, as it has been revealed that they are seeking legal action against pop star Justin Bieber for allegedly copying their logo, a crucifix. The Grammy-winning French producers have sent a cease-and-desist notice over this, as it appears that he has copied their logo for his upcoming new album ‘Justice’, which also shares the same name as the duo. It wasn’t only Justice that noticed similarities, as fans and even their label Ed Banger Records have pointed it out.

Below, you can see a side-by-side comparison of the original logo and the album art.

In a letter to Justin Bieber’s lawyer and management, it states:

“Your use of the Mark is illegal. You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark. Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice. Such use of the Mark is not only illegal, but likely to deceive and confuse consumers. […] Through your illegal co-opting of the Mark, you are now subject to immediate legal action and damages including, but not limited to, punitive and injustice relief.”

In another interesting turn of events, it is reported that in April 2020, Bieber had reached out to the designer of the original logo asking if they could work together on a design for the album, but Bieber and his team ultimately ceased conversation even after the designer had stated that they were available to discuss designs. According to Rolling Stone, Justice’s management had stated that the cease-and-desist letter was rejected, with their argument being that the logo did not infringe on the duo’s mark.

Below, an Instagram story from Justin Bieber shows the original sketch.

‘Justice’, the album, is due to be released on March 19, but the legal battle will continue. We will update with news as it becomes available.

