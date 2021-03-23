Kaskade set to perform in Fortnite for partnership with Monstercat and Rocket League

By Ellie Mullins 21

Fortnite concerts have been all the rage ever since Marshmello kicked off the very first one back in February of 2019. Since then, the likes of Travis Scott, Diplo, Steve Aoki and Slushii have followed in Marshmello’s steps, as a part of Fortnite’s concert series in a bid to make it a place for artists to call a tour stop. Performing in the online game has become the normal now for artists spanning many different genres, and now Kaskade is getting in on the action.

In a partnership with Epic Games, Monstercat and Rocket League, Kaskade will perform in the game in a scene set to replicate Rocket League, where he will drive Rocket league cars to travel through stadiums and arrive at the new Neon Fields. The unique concert promises immersive experiences heightened by story-driven visuals and massive production elements, not only taking us into the world of Rocket League but promising a festival-style set. Part of Llama-Rama, the Rocket League and Fortnite event, few artists seem as appropriate for this crossover as Kaskade.

There’s three concert showtimes for the event, and these are as follows:

Friday, March 26, at 8 PM ET

Saturday, March 27, at 9 AM ET

Saturday, March 27, at 2 PM ET

So how can you watch? There’s multiple different options, and they include Fortnite’s Party Royale, through Battle Royale’s Picture-in-Picture mode, or with the group video chat app Houseparty. You can check out how to use the different modes right here.

If that wasn’t enough, Monstercat have also unveiled a limited edition merchandise line to go with this event, which is available until march 27. Featuring a sleek neon design, there’s both Kaskade Fortnite and Kaskade Rocket league items available, and you can shop the line here.

Set to be one of the most epic concerts ever held in Fortnite, expect to hear music from Kaskade’s new ‘Reset’ EP and some other fan favourite anthems also.

Ready to Flip Reset your boring Friday night into the best one ever (or at least in the past year)??

SO stoked to take over @FortniteGame Party Royale Main Stage

💥FRI 03.26💥

5pm PT/ 8pm ET

See you there, bring your emotes! MORE INFO: https://t.co/Ksl4THN3ba pic.twitter.com/ooTqDcyFph — Kaskade (@kaskade) March 22, 2021

Image credit: Epic Games