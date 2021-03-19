KOCHAM teams up with Jimmy Kyle for groovy single ‘Get Down’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 8

French producer KOCHAM is an artist who is stepping back into the ring, with all cylinders firing to show 2021 what he has to offer. Signed to record label Play Two, Jim Zerga is the name behind the alias and he’s bringing a skillset that will blow everyone’s minds. This highly regarded producer has used the pandemic to fuel a fire and has revived this project, previously being one half of Lumberjack, and this solo endeavour is kicking off in a massive way. Now he presents to the world ‘Get Down’, a collaboration with Jimmy Kyle.

Already racking up support from DJs in the industry, from the likes of David Guetta to Bob Sinclar and more, in an interview, he states of the track’s huge success:

“I just sent the track to my label manager at Play Two, and we released it thinking that it could do well on the streaming platforms. But I’ve been really surprised with how well it’s done with DJs. In French we say, “When you don’t expect it, it works!” I think people feel the vibe from this track. I hope that this will only be the beginning!”

‘Get Down’ starts with a commanding vocal just before hopping straight into the groove. Wasting no time in getting down to it, the track fills every second with an infectious, groovy bassline which marries a catchy vocal topline. A recipe for success, it’s no wonder as to why KOCHAM and Jimmy Kyle are catching the eyes (and ears) of all the top DJs in the scene right now. The track will have your body aching for the dancefloor in the hottest club, at the biggest festival and most iconic venues.

Get into the groove with KOCHAM and Jimmy Kyle. ‘Get Down’ is out now.



