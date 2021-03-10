Kygo partners with PUMA Golf for a tropical collection

By Lilla Vásárhelyi

Following in the footsteps of DJ Snake, Norwegian superstar DJ and producer Kygo has also stepped into the world of fashion by joining forces with PUMA Golf and professional golfer Rickie Fowler for a new collection titled Puma Golf x Palm Tree Crew. The collection captures Kygo’s tropical, chill vibes while blending golf and lifestyle apparel that works perfectly on the course and in everyday life. Deep navy and bright gold are the primary colours of the collection, and each piece also features the iconic PUMA cat and Palm Tree Crew logo.

“Golf is one of my favorite hobbies when I’m not touring or making music […] Rickie and I had wanted to team up with our brands and make something special that not only we could enjoy but our fans and supporters as well. I couldn’t be happier with how the collection turned out and can’t wait to see Rickie out there on the course decked out in Palm Tree Crew x Puma gear!”

PTC is a lifestyle brand founded by Kygo and his manager Myles Shear, featuring a golden palm tree logo to encapsulate a sunny, summer spirit. Their collaboration with PUMA is inspired by the jet-setting lifestyle of musicians and athletes alike, providing apparel, footwear, accessories and even a limited-edition COBRA RADSPEED PALM TREE CREW Driver that comes in coordinating navy and gold colours with a custom COBRA x Palm Tree Crew headcover.

“Palm Tree Crew is our way of building a community of people who share the love for tropical vibes all over the world […] Palm Tree Crew is a brand that looks to capture the feeling you get when you are sharing some of the best memories with your friends and family, like what I also try to do with my music.”

The Kygo-inspired Palm Tree Crew x PUMA Golf collection is available now on PUMA Golf’s and Palm Tree Crew‘s websites.

Image Credit: PUMA Golf (via Twitter)