Lane 8 releases Spring 2021 mixtape

By Ellie Mullins 4

Lane 8 is highly known as a mixtape master within the electronic scene. The turn of a new season comes hand in hand with a new seasonal mixtape from the American producer, and it has been a great way to welcome in the new seasons for a few years now, dating back to 2018. Initiating the warmer months, the ‘Spring 2021 Mixtape’ is exactly what we need right now.

As always, the mixtape is sprinkled with a plethora of IDs, leaving fans begging for more, also giving us a taste of what we can possibly expect from Lane 8 and artists like him as we continue to push through 2021. In fact, there are at least 14 IDs to discover throughout its near three and a half hour runtime, including the very first track that welcomes us in to the mix. Aside from the IDs, expect to be greeted with tracks and remixes from artists like Yotto, Nora En Pure, Ben Böhmer, Kölsch and many more over the course of 55 tracks. There’s also releases from Lane 8’s This Never Happened imprint, and released Lane 8 tracks such as ‘Is This Our Earth?’.

Recently, Lane 8 made headlines whilst speaking out about NFTs on his Twitter page, which you can view here. Back in January he also released his first track of the year entitled ‘Oh, Miles‘, much to the delight of fans who had been waiting for it.

For the first time in the series history, you can view this mix and all previous mixes on Apple Music, in addition to the usual YouTube and SoundCloud uploads. You can listen to the ‘Spring 2021 Mixtape’ right now, below.

Image credit: press