Lane 8 speaks out against NFTs, prompts response from numerous electronic artists

By Jack Spilsbury 30

NFTs standing for non-fungible tokens, although being around since 2017, seem to be the main force in conversations as of recently. With a plethora of discussions taking place, with multiple electronic music stars for or against the concept. Essentially being a sort of digital art that can be sold on as limited edition merchandise, electronic artists seem to be getting on trend such as Steve Aoki, who has planned to release his own NFT art collection in the near future.

Lane 8 is the newest producer to add his opinion on the new trend when he spoke against the use of NFTs recently. Taking to Twitter he made a big announcement stating “instead of using NFT” he was going to “keep releasing music for everyone the normal way” and refuse to “ponder to the ultra-rich”.

Big announcement: instead of doing an NFT, pandering to the ultra rich while excluding the normal fans who built me up in the first place, all to make a quick buck, I’ve decided I’m just going to…keep releasing my music for everyone the normal way 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Lane 8 (@Lane8music) March 4, 2021

Such tweet caused responses from numerous people in the industry, notably one being Dillion Francis. The American producer and DJ screenshotted the tweet and posted said screenshot on the Zora marketplace, naming the NFT ‘cool story bro’. Francis in a now-deleted tweet advertised the NFT, claiming he was donating proceeds from the sale to MusiCares, a non-profit organization that provides a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community. Lane 8 was quick to respond by quoting the tweet saying Francis’ actions were “ironic”.

the irony of you selling something with my name and image, without my permission, on a platform that claims to empower artists to own their art, is hilariously emblematic of how poorly thought out this whole “movement” is. glad you’re donating the $ though, way to go https://t.co/nzvNJh7lsE — Lane 8 (@Lane8music) March 5, 2021

Producer trio RÜFÜS DU SOL were also quick to join the discussion claiming that both the worlds of NFTs and releasing music weren’t exclusive and it was possible to release music the “normal way” whilst still tokenizing certain pieces of the art the artists have created. This prompted Lane 8 to respond claiming that “are fair and more inclusive ways of doing it” that “wasn’t happening right now”.

Daniel, the two worlds aren’t mutually exclusive. You can release music whatever the ‘normal’ way is, and still explore tokenising certain pieces of your art while making those pieces of art widely available to ALL. It’s the tolken, not the art that is owned by the buyer. — RÜFÜS DU SOL (@RufusDuSol) March 4, 2021

Many artists however did come to Lane 8’s defense such as Dave Dresden. The member of the duo Gabriel & Dresden said that he had been trying to find a way to say what he thought and that Lane 8 put it perfectly. This sparked a response from Darude who wondered if the artists would look at him differently now for looking into NFTs.

Dave, you know I have great respect for you, as well as you Lane8, so are you guys looking at me different right about this moment learning that I’m VERY interested & looking into NFTs? Look into it: Sure, it can be high $ & highly exclusive in some cases, but doesn’t have to be. — Darude (@Darudevil) March 4, 2021

NFTs clearly seems to be causing mixed feelings amongst the EDM community, however, it will be interesting to see how this trend progresses in the near and far future.

Image credit: Lane 8 via Facebook