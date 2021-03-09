Search

 

 

Lane 8 speaks out against NFTs, prompts response from numerous electronic artists

NFTs standing for non-fungible tokens, although being around since 2017, seem to be the main force in conversations as of recently. With a plethora of discussions taking place, with multiple electronic music stars for or against the concept. Essentially being a sort of digital art that can be sold on as limited edition merchandise, electronic artists seem to be getting on trend such as Steve Aoki, who has planned to release his own NFT art collection in the near future.

Lane 8 is the newest producer to add his opinion on the new trend when he spoke against the use of NFTs recently. Taking to Twitter he made a big announcement stating “instead of using NFT” he was going to “keep releasing music for everyone the normal way” and refuse to “ponder to the ultra-rich”.

Such tweet caused responses from numerous people in the industry, notably one being Dillion Francis. The American producer and DJ screenshotted the tweet and posted said screenshot on the Zora marketplace, naming the NFT  ‘cool story bro’. Francis in a now-deleted tweet advertised the NFT, claiming he was donating proceeds from the sale to MusiCares, a non-profit organization that provides a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community. Lane 8 was quick to respond by quoting the tweet saying Francis’ actions were “ironic”.

Producer trio RÜFÜS DU SOL were also quick to join the discussion claiming that both the worlds of NFTs and releasing music weren’t exclusive and it was possible to release music the “normal way” whilst still tokenizing certain pieces of the art the artists have created. This prompted Lane 8 to respond claiming that “are fair and more inclusive ways of doing it” that “wasn’t happening right now”.

Many artists however did come to Lane 8’s defense such as Dave Dresden. The member of the duo Gabriel & Dresden said that he had been trying to find a way to say what he thought and that Lane 8 put it perfectly. This sparked a response from Darude who wondered if the artists would look at him differently now for looking into NFTs.

NFTs clearly seems to be causing mixed feelings amongst the EDM community, however, it will be interesting to see how this trend progresses in the near and far future.

Image credit: Lane 8 via Facebook

