Madeon’s debut album ‘Adventure’ turns six years old

By Ellie Mullins 7

Released on this day in 2015, French producer Madeon took a huge step in his career and released his debut album ‘Adventure’.

Happy birthday Adventure 💫🎉 — Madeon (@madeon) March 30, 2021

Comprised of 12 tracks, with the bonus edition adding an extra six including popular single ‘Finale’, ‘Adventure’ shot into the charts and was a successful debut. Peaking at number one on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, it thrust Madeon straight into the spotlight. Kicking off the ‘Adventure’ era, the first single ‘Imperium’ was released in October of 2014, via free download on his website where fans had to complete a puzzle before unlocking it. With the announcement of the album name in December of 2014, the second single ‘You’re On’ was released, featuring Kyan. ‘Pay No Mind’, ‘Home’ and ‘Nonsense’ were the final singles to be released before the full album dropped. Of the album itself, Madeon stated:

“With Adventure, I wanted to capture the feeling and sensibility of my teenage years. I wanted the album to start very vibrant and pop and end with a more contemplative tone. In making the record, I both collaborated in the studio with some of my favourite musicians, and wrote and performed vocals on songs myself, two things I hadn’t really done before with my own music.”

Going big for this album, he didn’t do it alone. His collaborators included the likes of Dan Smith (of Bastille), Passion Pit and Mark Foster (of Foster the People). Each track, although unique in their own ways, followed a storyline. The strong storyline is what sets ‘Adventure’ apart from any other album, and with the help of an alphabet that was created for the album, it transported us into a new world.

As a promotional tool, the ‘Adventure Machine’ was created. This machine allowed fans to create mashups and mixes from selected stems taken from the album, and to celebrate the sixth anniversary he has brought it back online, which you can view and play around with here. What is your favourite memory tied to this album? Let us know on our social media pages as you re-listen to it below.

Image Credit: Madeon (via Facebook)