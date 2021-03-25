Madwave releases 2021 version of hit track ‘Vooteta’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 24

Considered as one of the pillars of the Swiss trance scene, Madwave is known for putting on huge performances behind the decks, and putting everything he has into his productions. From a young age, he was interested in vinyl which eventually lead him to create his first mixes, and the rest is history. Having original tracks supported by the big leagues such as Armin van Buuren, Paul van Dyk and Aly & Fila, one of his standout hits is the track ‘Vooteta’.

‘Vooteta’ has been a popular track with his fanbase for years now, ever since the original was produced in 2015. Now, he’s released a special 2021 version to celebrate a massive milestone. His label Phoenix Recordings is celebrating its 200th release since the inception back in 2004, with friend and fellow trance artist Dave Joy. It’s also safe to say the label is doing great, currently rated 25 on Beatstats’ best selling trance labels, and with a continuous flow of releases it’s thriving more than ever.

The 2021 version of ‘Vooteta’ represents the harder, faster and energetic side of trance music that allows you to get lost within the beat and dance the night away. With multiple layers to the track, it is intricate and beautiful, and showcases the amount of work and detail that went into crafting the track. A perfect representation of who Madwave is an artist, ‘Vooteta’ gets a fresh coat of paint in this 2021 rework.

Listen to Madwave’s ‘Vooteta’ down below.

Image credit: press