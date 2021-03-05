Martin Garrix’s label STMPD RCRDS celebrates 5th anniversary

By Jack Spilsbury 6

Founded on March 4 2016 by dutch EDM superstar Martin Garrix, the label STMPD RCRDS has grown from strength to strength over its 5-year history. With the continuing clear vision of putting artists first, focusing on quality over quantity, and being open-minded and innovative, the label has seen large success which is only to be applauded and celebrated on the label’s recent 5th anniversary since launch.

Seeing an extraordinary 400+ track releases from over 250 artists, STMPD RCRDS has been called a home to many talented artists including Julian Jordan, Justin Mylo, Mattise & Sadko, Brooks, and of course Garrix himself. The label is also not one to shy away from shining the lights on a plethora of genres. Seeing tracks released across many genres from tech-house and downtempo to progressive, electro-house, small amounts of trap and future bass, and elements of everything in between, STMPD RCRDS really presents itself as one of the most unique and diverse EDM labels in the industry.

With the label quickly amassing large success with its releases, live performances were the next step at cementing STMPD RCRDS as a powerhouse in the industry. Hosting stages at the world’s leading festivals including Tomorrowland, Ultra Miami, Sziget, and more, artists on the label were allowed to perform their music to thousands of fans eager to hear their favorite songs. Not slowing down either due to the Covid-19 pandemic, STMPD RCRDS has kept fans entertained with multiple virtual festivals that started in March last year, providing a 24-hour live stream of many of the label’s artists.

When talking about STMPD RCRDS 5th-year anniversary, the label’s founder Martin Garrix said:

’It feels very unreal, but I’m super excited and proud to celebrate the platform we built together, thanks to the amazing artists, team, and of course the support from the fans all around the world. Thank you guys from the bottom of my heart!’’

With its incredible hardworking team and Garrix at the forefront, it’s no surprise that the label has become such a massive success in its first 5 years. We wish them a bright 5 more years and future. You can see a highlight of the label’s 5 years run below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STMPD RCRDS (@stmpdrcrds)

Image credit: Martin Garrix via Facebook