Matchbox Twenty hit rebooted with latest Steve Aoki, Kiiara & Wiz Khalifa single, ‘Used To Be’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 8

The star-studded single, “Used To Be” is finally here, and alongside it a music video fitted perfectly for the occasion. When imagining a trifecta of pop superstardom, each and every one of these artists could come to mind, and this latest single allows us the privilege of embarking on a unique journey of musical excellence. Consisting of 2x GRAMMY-Nominated artist/DJ/producer Steve Aoki, Multi-Platinum selling pop superstar Kiiara, and Multi-Platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa, there is no doubt that the single is destined for the very top of the charts. With the chorus of the single doubling as a re-imagination of Matchbox Twenty’s seminal hit, “Unwell,” a feeling of nostalgia emerges. Influential touches from each artist add further value to the single, with Kiiara’s enchanting vocals on a familiar rendition, Khalifa’s undeniable verse, and of course Aoki’s golden touch involving the singles production.

Looking to capture the singles presence in the most fitting way possible, director Noah Sterling from Dreambear animations is behind the music video of “Used To Be.” With Aoki, Kiiara and Khalifa fighting to free their galactic city FAAR-26 from the hostage of evil villain All-Mind, the music video provides a thrilling aspect and looks to leave the audience guessing throughout. Find out if their city is saved by watching the music video and listening to “Used To Be” on Spotify here.

Image Credit: Steve Aoki (via Rukes.com), Kiiara (via Facebook), Wiz Khalifa (via Facebook)