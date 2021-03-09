Miami to lift curfew by April if COVID-19 rates are still low

By Maxim Fossey 15

The City of Miami is set to lift its curfew by April if COVID-19 rates are still low. In a press release, Miami mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that Miami-Dade officials could lift the country’s curfew on April 5th. This will all go according to plan if coronavirus rates stay consistent and do not rise. Miami’s curfew is from midnight to 6 AM, and the decision will be possibly withheld if current COVID-19 rates rise by early April.

Levine Cava sent in a memo to the Board of County Commissioners requesting results for a 30 day medical data review. The idea of lifting the curfew could all be revoked if a 14-day positivity rate rises above 6%. American president Joe Biden also stated that the country would have enough vaccine supplies for its citizens by the end of May. With the official cancellation of Ultra Music Festival 2021 announced a few weeks ago, the music festival in Florida is set to move in 2022 and return to its iconic BayFront Park venue.

Unsurprisingly and similar to last year, Ultra Miami was also one of the first major festivals to be cancelled. Despite a rise in vaccine doses and possible international festival comebacks in late 2021, such as Ibiza Rocks, the major American festival will remain cancelled.

Image Credit: Sun Sentinal website