Ministry of Sound club announces details of London reopening parties

The legendary Ministry of Sound club in London has announced details of a full six weeks of reopening parties for ravers in England’s capital. Situated in Elephant & Castle, Ministry of Sound has become widely regarded as THE place for electronic music in the United Kingdom, developing an iconic reputation since first opening their doors more than 20 years ago. Also best known as a global dance brand, including an esteemed record label, Ministry will (finally) re-open their doors on 25th June, with weekend events taking place between 10pm-6am every Friday and Saturday all the way through to 31st July. Lending a firm nod to Fatboy Slim anthem ‘Praise You‘, the club posted a statement across their socials, adding:

“We’ve come a long, long way together, and we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Dust off your raving shoes, call your friends, cancel your Zoom subscription and let’s never speak of quizzes, banana bread or Joe Wicks ever again. It’s Summer 2021 and it’s time for a FUCKING PARTY. Line ups are being finalised as we speak and we’ll update you as soon as we can. For the moment all you need to know is: Friday 25th and Saturday 26th June, 10PM – 6AM, bring your crew, we’ll do the rest. Let’s have it!”

The club also added that there would be an emphasis on homegrown artists during these parties, and despite hosting global superstars such as Tchami, Marshmello, deadmau5, and many more in recent years, the club certainly has a fine selection of potential guests to choose from, with the likes of Carl Cox, Duke Dumont, Camelphat, Bicep, DJ EZ, Pete Tong and many more representing Great Britain when it comes to superstar talent from the UK shores. We eagerly await their line-ups as and when they’re announced, but until then, we’re just excited to be back on the dance-floor no matter what!

