MR.BLACK releases empowering new track ‘Top Of The World’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 16

It’s been just over a month since MR.BLACK took the EDM world by storm when he dropped his first track under the new alias HYBIT named ‘Konnichiwa’,however, the Israelian DJ and producer superstar shows no sign of stopping with his newest release ‘Top Of The World’, proving that he’s ready to make his 2021 one for the history books.

With a showstopping 2020, MR.BLACK has continued to be a driving force and one to watch in the industry. Known for his ability to create dance floor-filling anthems due to his signature big room sound, MR.BLACK has worked with producing legends such as Ben Nicky, collaborating on the track ‘Falcon’ and has provided iconic remixes, such as back in 2017 when he remixed Tiësto’s hit track ‘Boom’.

Releasing on Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings, MR.BLACK continues to cement himself as a key artist for the label, this track joining the more than 10 releases he already has on the label. With this brand new release, the producer drops a track unlike anything he’s ever brought out before. Fittingly titled ‘Top Of The World’, the empowering track is sure to keep listeners and fans alike intrigued. Exhilarating vocals and lyricism accompany a production with a dramatic hammering beat which is guaranteed to get any big room fan’s heart pumping and craving to be back on the dancefloor. Containing elements of old-school raves in its delivery, the track is perfectly produced allowing it to sound modern and not out of place on any club speakers.

This track is not one to go unnoticed so make sure that you check out ‘Top Of The World’ for yourself on Spotify here or below.

Image credit: MR.BLACK via Facebook