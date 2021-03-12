Nytrix hits the headlines with superb hour-long melodic bass set

By Jake Gable 2

US artist Nytrix is proud to present his highly anticipated hour-long melodic-bass set. Renowned for his DJ/vocal performances & genre bending catalogue of releases, traversing across genres – including melodic dubstep, bass & electro house – Nytrix’s latest live show opens with a series of powerful tracks, that also see him delivering standout vocals throughout. No stranger to the international scene, Nytrix has toured throughout China, UK, Canada & across his homeland – with his cyberpunk infused aesthetic filling clubs and festivals the world over, with an energetic & unique experience. His label signings to the likes of NCS (No Copyright Sounds), Monstercat, Dim Mak, Proximity & more, have gained a viral imprint of over 100 million streams – including multiple Billboard Dance Chart positions – along with several Beatport Top 10 positions. Hailing from Los Angeles, Nytrix’s fresh new mix includes productions from the likes of Illenium, Seven Lions, Ferry Corsten, Modestep, and Virtual Riot. Taking his listeners through a mesmerising music journey, the American star also works in a wide varied mix of his own back-catalogue, showcasing his dynamic diversity behind the wheels of steel.

With the likes of R3hab, Sikdope, Dave Audé, and D.O.D all supporting Nytrix, the producer has also featured on Tiesto’s esteemed ClubLife radio show, with artists such as Ookay and Blasterjaxx taking it upon themselves to remix the bass maestro, who has become something of a regular on Afrojack‘s podcast and the TrapCity ‘Bass Nation’ channel. Continuing to deliver powerful records that resonate with fans around the world – be sure to tune into this unmissable 1-hour melodic-bass set. You can follow Nytrix via Facebook, Soundcloud, Instagram, and Twitter, and you can catch the performance – in full – below. What do you make of this one? We’d love to hear your opinions, so don’t be shy… Get in touch and let us know on our social media channels!

Image Credit: Nytrix Official Press Kit