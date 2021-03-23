Outdoor events in new venues planned for UK in 2021

By Mike Davies 6

As the UK continues to look forward to what should be a return to normality by summer, events old and new are announcing plans for the coming months. While firm favourites such as Creamfields are already sold out months in advance, there are plenty of new small festivals and outdoor events popping up around the country, with big plans for 2021.

First up is Labyrinth Events, founded by Nick Castleman in 2017 with a track record of putting on solid and varied lineups in London venues such as Village Underground and Loft Studios. This year Nick and his right-hand man Michael Dicks are taking a trip to the countryside, with a number of outdoor events at Tofte Manor, a 17th century country estate situated in the Bedfordshire countryside, just 35 minutes on the train from London.Tickets go on sale on April 1, and there will be three events at 3,500 capacity on July 10, August 7, and September 18. While lineups haven’t yet been announced, the organisers have said:

“Tofte Manor gives us the opportunity to move away from the crowded London scene and offer our audience a totally unique music and lifestyle experience unlike anything else in the UK.” and that “We’re thrilled to be bringing globally recognised artists to Bedfordshire.”

Also joining the fray is Square One, a new outdoor events space set to pop up in a disused Manchester car park. While the biggest surprise might be that there’s a disused car park in Manchester that hasn’t yet had a high-rise built on it, the lineups look mighty good too. Featuring the likes of Enzo Siragusa, Mella Dee, Denis Sulta, and Hot Since 82 spread across multiple weekends from the end of June, the owners say

“This one is for the dancers: a new venue with no nonsense. Let’s make up for the lost memories and come together, a good and proper open-air affair. Summer is coming and the dance floor is ready.”

Tickets are on-sale now.

There’s another new venue opening in London on a similar vibe, with Ernie’s Yard, a converted scrap-yard in Canning Town, seeing two open-air events spaces and an 11pm licence. All-dayers are planned, with the likes of Secretsundaze, Art of Dark, Adonis, Percolate and Good Life all set to promote events at the venue. Ernie’s Yard co-founder said that after buying nineteen 40ft shipping containers formerly used for a street-food venue, he stumbled across the site after two years, saying:

“It’s been a sticky situation, to say the least, but somehow we’ve managed to pull in some favours, met an East End legend called Ernie, and Bob’s your fathers brother: Ernie’s Yard – a killer new daytime space for London – was born.”

Sign up for more info here.

With these venues and plenty more outdoor events looking to pop up around the UK, it’s clearer than ever that, assuming the lockdown ending roadmap goes to plan, summer 2021 should be massive in the UK at least.

Image Copyright – Ernie’s Yard