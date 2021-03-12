Germany’s PAROOKAVILLE 2021 is set to be rescheduled to September

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 13

While the United Kingdom is getting ready for the summer, announcing the line-ups for festivals like Creamfields, the situation is not that promising a couple hundred kms away from the Channel, since PAROOKAVILLE 2021 in Germany is set to be rescheduled to September.

The festival was supposed to be happening between July 16-18 at Weeze Airport in Germany, however the organizers released a statement, announcing the postponement of PAROOKAVILLE to early autumn.

“The team has spent most of the last few months getting everything ready for us to hit the ground running, but the current developments in the Corona pandemic make it hard to predict with any certainty for or against a 2021 festival summer. We are ready. And we wouldn’t do anything rather than finally be able to party, laugh and dance with you again. However, since a PAROOKAVILLE in July is becoming increasingly unlikely, we are currently looking into moving the festival to September. Should PAROOKAVILLE 2021 not take place or be postponed due to the current pandemic, we are planning a fair ticket exchange system like last year. All current ticket holders will be the first to have the opportunity to exchange their PAROOKAVILLE 2021 tickets for PAROOKAVILLE 2022 tickets for free and without any price increase. Those who do not know yet if they will be able to join PAROOKAVILLE 2022 can ask for a refund.”

In 2019, 210.000 Citizens got together raving with 300+ DJs on 10+ Stages with headliners such as Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Alan Walker, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, The Chainsmokers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ Snake, Oliver Heldens and many more. Unlike other major events, the festival wasn’t cancelled last year, however there were only 200 guests attending the festival with only 1 stage and 9 artists: Alle Farben, Brennan Heart, David Puentez, Fedde le Grand, Felix Jaehn, Lari Luke, Topic, Tujamo and W&W.

Hopefully PAROOKAVILLE will return on a full scale in September, so stay tuned for more information!

Image Credit: PAROOKAVILLE (via Facebook)